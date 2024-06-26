Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Djokovic in attendance; Major talking points from DEN v SRB

Denmark vs Serbia meet in their final Euro 2024 Group C game on Wednesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still qualify for the round of 16.
Take a look at the major talking points from the match:
Djokovic in attendance to support Serbia
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is in attendance for the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Denmark and Serbia in Munich. The 24-time Grand Slam-winner is supporting his native Serbia, which has a great chance to advance to the round of 16 if it beats Denmark. With a win, Serbia will automatically qualify as one of the top two teams from the group.
