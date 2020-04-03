Football Football Maradona offers to take pay cut to help club through coronavirus crisis Diego Maradona, who has four months left on his contract as Gimnasia La Plata’s head coach, apparently made the proposal to club officials on Thursday. IANS Buenos Aires 03 April, 2020 09:53 IST Diego Maradona has four months left on his contract as Gimnasia’s head coach. - Getty Images IANS Buenos Aires 03 April, 2020 09:53 IST Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has offered to take a pay cut to help Gimnasia La Plata cope with the coronavirus crisis, according to the club’s president.Argentina’s top division has been suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic, prompting fears about the economic impact on clubs. Coronavirus: Barca players were first to want agreement over pay cut, says Suarez Maradona, who has four months left on his contract as Gimnasia’s head coach, made the proposal to club officials via his management team on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.“Through his assistant, we received the call,” club president Gabriel Pellegrino told Cielo Sports. “He said that if needed to reduce his income, he would be willing to do it.“That speaks volumes of someone who is not thinking about money, but rather how he can help Gimnasia through this situation.”Maradona’s offer came just days after his compatriot, Lionel Messi, said that he and his FC Barcelona teammates had reduced their salaries by 70 per cent to ensure all of the Spanish club’s employees were paid during the recess. Coronavirus: Atletico Madrid cuts player wages by 70 per cent The squads of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have also agreed to pay cuts to help their clubs.Gimnasia is currently battling to avoid relegation to Argentina’s second division. Pellegrino said club officials had not yet spoken to Maradona about extending the 59-year-old’s contract, which expires on August 22. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos