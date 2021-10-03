Bedia's spectacular finish helps FC Goa win its maiden Durand Cup

Edu Bedia produced a spectacular finish curling home a free-kick midway in the extra-time as FC Goa beat home favourite Mohammedan Sporting to win its maiden Durand Cup title, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. The two teams were locked goalless at end of regulation time before the Spanish play-maker came up with a brilliant finish in the 105th minute to decide the title.

The match generally remained placid as the local favourite, Sporting, failed to find the right combination that could effectively challenge the defensive orientation of FC Goa. The Goa side looked more proactive in its approach and breached the Sporting box on a few occasions. The Gaurs opened up the Sporting defence in the 40th minute as Devendra Murgaokar and Sanson Pereira combined on the left flank to release Romario Jesuraj on top of the box. The midfielder replied with a wayward attempt spoiling a good chance for Goa to gain the lead.

AS IT HAPPENED | Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa

The heavy underfoot conditions also contributed in slowing up the game as the teams struggled to cope with the sogginess of the turf. The action continued to languish mostly in the centre of the park after the change of ends with neither of the two opponents showing the eagerness to press for attacks. Goa looked more organised but that did not translate into a goal as Sporting packed its defence with more men.

Edu Bedia finally altered the scoreline to bring an end to the listless exchanges. Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic had a chance to equalise in the 118th minute but his fine attempt was saved by the Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar.