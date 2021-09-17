Football Football Durand Cup 2021: Jamshedpur FC ends campaign with a 5-0 loss to FC Goa FC Goa's Nemil became Jamshedpur's nemesis as the Gaurs sealed a thumping win over the ISL side. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2021 17:39 IST Jamshedpur FC had begun its campaign strong with a win over Sudeva FC, but losses against Army Green and FC Goa knocked it out in the group stages itself.(Representative Image) Team Sportstar 17 September, 2021 17:39 IST Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC has ended its Durand Cup campaign following a disastrous 5-0 defeat to fellow ISL side FC Goa. Our Durand Cup 2021 campaign comes to an end.FT: JFC 0-5 FCG#JamKeKhelo #DurandCup2021 #Kolkata #DurandCup pic.twitter.com/tZ2mpwoImG— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 17, 2021 Devendra scored twice while Muhammed Nemil became Jamshedpur's nemesis as FC Goa sealed a thumping win over Jamshedpur FC.The Men in steel was placed in Group B, which was called the Group of Death with FC Goa and 2016 Durand Cup Champion Army Green in it.ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: East Bengal signs former Ajax midfielder Darren SidoelJamshedpur FC had begun its campaign strong with a win over Sudeva FC, but losses against Army Green and FC Goa ended its campaign as it now aims to makes ends meet in the upcoming Indian Super League season. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :