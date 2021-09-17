Durand Cup 2021: Jamshedpur FC ends campaign with a 5-0 loss to FC Goa

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC has ended its Durand Cup campaign following a disastrous 5-0 defeat to fellow ISL side FC Goa.

Devendra scored twice while Muhammed Nemil became Jamshedpur's nemesis as FC Goa sealed a thumping win over Jamshedpur FC.

The Men in steel was placed in Group B, which was called the Group of Death with FC Goa and 2016 Durand Cup Champion Army Green in it.

Jamshedpur FC had begun its campaign strong with a win over Sudeva FC, but losses against Army Green and FC Goa ended its campaign as it now aims to makes ends meet in the upcoming Indian Super League season.