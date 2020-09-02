East Bengal gets new investor to brighten ISL chances

East Bengal announced on Wednesday that it has roped in a new investor in Shree Cement. The arrival of the new investor will solve the club's financial struggles and boost East Bengal's chances of playing in the top-division of Indian football - the Indian Super League (ISL).

The announcement was made at the West Bengal government headquarters, Nabanna, in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Shree Cement is owned by the Bangur Group, one of the renowned business groups in the city.

RELATED| ISL needs East Bengal, says Bhaichung Bhutia

"This association with the cement company will be strong enough. All our success in the 100th year will be dedicated to Mamata Banerjee," said East Bengal general secretary Kalyan Majumdar.

Watch East Bengal legends, Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, a long-standing club official Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and AIFF general secretary Kushal Das discuss the legendary Kolkata club's legacy and the current challenges it faces in our second episode of the Star Talk series.

East Bengal will now make a formal request to the organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Fededration (AIFF), to let them participate in the league.

The ISL will be a closed doors affairs this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the entire season is scheduled to be held in Goa.