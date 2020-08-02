Football Football East Bengal's top officials should not try to micro-manage the club: Kushal Das Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary, says “nothing is impossible” with respect to East Bengal's chances of making it to the ISL, but feels the club's governance needs to undergo changes. Team Sportstar 02 August, 2020 11:34 IST Kushal Das, general secretary of the All India Football Federation, feels East Bengal's "top officials should not try to micro-manage the club." - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 02 August, 2020 11:34 IST Kolkata giant East Bengal, which celebrated its centenary on Saturday, is in a race against time to seal a berth in the Indian Super League (ISL).Its Kolkata rival Mohun Bagan merged with ATK to join the ISL, now the top division of Indian football, and East Bengal is keen on making the ascension too. RELATED| 100 years of East Bengal: A timeline Kushal Das, general secretary of the All India Football Federation, said “nothing is impossible” when asked about East Bengal's chances of making it to the ISL, but added that the club's governance needed to undergo changes.“East Bengal should change with times. The club should have various departments that cater to investors, sponsors, competitions, and so on. The top officials should not try to micro-manage the club,” Das said during the Sportstar Star Talk series, powered by ITM University. East Bengal's player of the century and former captain Bhaichung Bhutia also had a similar view. “Can East Bengal fulfil the terms and conditions of playing in the ISL right now? The most important thing is for the club to be organised and be ready. We will have a relegation system in the ISL after a few years, and the club should be in a position to produce players and invest in them to make the club grow,” he said.RELATED| Bhutia: East Bengal should be ready and prepared for ISL Former East Bengal and India captain Renedy Singh felt the club needed a better structure to sustain in the ISL. “I know East Bengal is not ready to make the jump [to ISL]. Fans see that officials are not trying and they need to start working more professionally. If you don’t have the structure right then they could get relegated in the future,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos