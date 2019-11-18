Football Football Hazard laziest, Lampard toughest in training says ex-Chelsea midfielder Mikel While Eden Hazard was the hardest in training, he had a habit of saving his best efforts for matchday says ex-Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel. Matt Dorman 18 November, 2019 19:39 IST Eden Hazard arrived in 2012 and went on to make 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals. - Getty Images Matt Dorman 18 November, 2019 19:39 IST Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has labelled "incredible" Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard the laziest of all his former team-mates.Hazard and Mikel, now of Trabzonspor, shared the Stamford Bridge dressing room for over four seasons. The Belgium international arrived in 2012 and went on to make 352 appearances for the club, scoring 110 goals. In June, he completed a coveted €100 mi llion move to La Liga giant Madrid.Mikel raved about the 28-year-old's undoubted ability but gave a less positive assessment of his work ethic when asked to name the laziest player he trained alongside."Hazard has incredible talent," the Nigerian told beIN SPORTS in Turkey. "Maybe not as good as [Lionel] Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet."He didn't like to train hard. While we were working he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there. But on Sundays he was always man of the match, it was unbelievable."Mikel, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, named current Blues boss Frank Lampard the hardest trainer he has seen. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos