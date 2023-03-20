Football

Eden Hazard: The blue-eyed boy of Chelsea who seems a liability at Real Madrid

La Liga leader Barcelona, on Sunday, beat Real Madrid, courtesy of a goal from substitute Franck Kessie in the added time, to go 12 points clear at the top. It was the ninth El Clasico that Hazard had to watch from the sidelines.

Team Sportstar
20 March, 2023 13:52 IST
Hazard has missed a whopping 63 matches across competitions for Madrid 

Hazard has missed a whopping 63 matches across competitions for Madrid

Eden Hazard, who was once considered one of the best in the World, has moved down the pecking order since his move to Spain.

Hazard’s stint at Chelsea was an astounding success, with him netting 110 goals in 352 appearances across competitions and was a four-time Player of the Year at the club. He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He arrived at Real Madrid in a blockbuster deal worth 150 million euros in 2019 and has a year left on his contract.

But his ‘dream’ move to the Spanish giant was coincidental with the downfall of the former Belgian international.

In four seasons, he has made a meagre 73 appearances across all competitions. He could only find the net seven times and has just 11 assists under his belt— not the numbers one would expect from someone of his calibre.

The 32-year-old has not played a single minute of El Clasico since his move away from Chelsea.

Hazard has only played 297 minutes in seven games this season, including three in La Liga, three in the Champions League, and one in the Copa del Rey.

One of the main factors that led to Hazard’s dip in form was the injuries that he suffered. To put this into perspective, he has missed a whopping 63 matches across competitions for Madrid while only missing 21 matches in the seven years that he spent at Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Hazard conceded his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, saying he is not on speaking terms with the Real Madrid boss. “I don’t speak with the coach,” he said in an interview on Belgian television.

Hazard stats with Real Madrid and Chelsea - A comparision:

Real Madrid:

La Liga:

Year Matches Goals Assists
2022-23 300
2021-22 1801
2020-211432
2019-201613

Champions League:

YearMatches Goals Assists
2022-23310
2021-22300
2020-2021510
2019-2020600

Chelsea

Premier League:

Year Matches Goals Assists
2018-19371615
2017-1834124
2016-1736165
2015-163143
2014-1538149

Champions League:

Year Matches Goals Assists
2016-17830
2015-16800
2014-15730

