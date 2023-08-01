MagazineBuy Print

Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium

Boca announced it had signed the 36-year-old Uruguay international on Saturday on a free transfer. The club said it has an 18-month deal with him.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 10:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani speaks next to his family during his unveiling as new player of Boca Juniors at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on July 31, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani speaks next to his family during his unveiling as new player of Boca Juniors at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on July 31, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani speaks next to his family during his unveiling as new player of Boca Juniors at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on July 31, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina’s Boca Juniors introduced its new signing Edinson Cavani to tens of thousands of fans on Monday at its Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The veteran Uruguayan striker, who was tearful as supporters cheered for him, will be the team’s key addition in its competition for the Copa Libertadores title.

Boca announced it had signed the 36-year-old Uruguay international on Saturday on a free transfer. The club said it has an 18-month deal with him.

Cavani wore a No. 10 shirt that was once the uniform number of Diego Maradona.

Also Read: Velez fans violently attack club’s players at gunpoint

“This is a great emotion. When I was 12, I was there where you are now and I felt the desire to be here where I am now,” Cavani told fans. “After so many years in which football gave me a little bit of everything, I am here and enjoying with my family.”

Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. He played only 28 matches for Valencia and scored seven goals.

The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
