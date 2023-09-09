MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Egypt struggle to Cup of Nations victory without Salah

Egypt sorely missed rested captain and star forward Mohamed Salah on Friday as it laboured to a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the final round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 12:28 IST , Johannesburg - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Egypt’s Mostafa Fathi in action.
Egypt’s Mostafa Fathi in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Egypt’s Mostafa Fathi in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Egypt sorely missed rested captain and star forward Mohamed Salah on Friday as it laboured to a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the final round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The record seven-time African champions dominated possession in sweltering Cairo, but had only a 37th-minute Mostafa Fathy goal to show for their supremacy.

Fathy struck when Ethiopia goalkeeper Seid Aregawi could only parry a stinging close-range shot from Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

ALSO READ
Canada motivated to make up for FIFA World Cup disappointment in Olympic qualifying

Egypt did have the ball in the net three times at the June 30 Stadium in the Egyptian capital, but efforts from Hamdy Fathy and Sam Morsy were disallowed by the Gabonese referee for fouls.

Prolific Liverpool scorer Salah, the subject of a recent transfer bid by Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, is expected to join his Egyptian teammates for a September 12 friendly against Tunisia.

“I wanted to grant him (Salah) a well-deserved rest after he played seven consecutive matches in the past 23 days,” Egypt coach Rui Vitoria told an eve-of-match press conference.

“Mohamed will rejoin the squad after the Ethiopia match. We cannot afford to take any unnecessary risks with him.”

ALSO READ
EURO 2024 qualifier: Southgate’s England expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine

Only pride was at stake as Egypt, whose last Cup of Nations title came in 2010, had secured a place at the finals three months ago while Ethiopia were eliminated at the same time.

Victory for Egypt avenged its sole loss in Group D -- a 2-0 defeat away to Ethiopia last year that led to the sacking of coach Ehab Galal and hiring of Portuguese Vitoria.

Guinea was the other qualifiers from the group and complete their six-match schedule in Malawi on Saturday.

Like Egypt, Mali won five of six matches, finishing a successful Group G campaign by hammering bottom team South Sudan 4-0 in Bamako, where Komary Doumbia scored twice.

Eswatini completed a remarkable set of Group B results by drawing 0-0 away to already-qualified Burkina Faso, who hosted the match in Morocco because they lack an international-standard stadium.

Last-placed Eswatini drew its three away matches against Togo, Cape Verde and Burkina Faso, but lost all three home games.

Defending champions Senegal and hosts the Ivory Coast are among 18 countries who have qualified for the January 13-February 11 African showpiece.

The remaining six places will be filled on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, with five-time champions Cameroon among those seeking qualification.

Related Topics

Africa Cup of Nations /

Mohamed Salah /

Egypt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Egypt struggle to Cup of Nations victory without Salah
    AFP
  2. Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Canada motivated to make up for FIFA World Cup disappointment in Olympic qualifying
    Reuters
  4. Massa’s lawyers seek Hamilton’s support in 2008 title bid
    Reuters
  5. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Egypt struggle to Cup of Nations victory without Salah
    AFP
  2. Canada motivated to make up for FIFA World Cup disappointment in Olympic qualifying
    Reuters
  3. EURO 2024 qualifier: Southgate’s England expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
    Reuters
  4. Brazil thrashes Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar’s historic appearance
    Reuters
  5. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Egypt struggle to Cup of Nations victory without Salah
    AFP
  2. Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka eye quick reset in Colombo
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Canada motivated to make up for FIFA World Cup disappointment in Olympic qualifying
    Reuters
  4. Massa’s lawyers seek Hamilton’s support in 2008 title bid
    Reuters
  5. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment