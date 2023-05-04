Football

Eintracht Frankfurt beats VfB Stuttgart to set up DFB Pokal final against Leipzig

Leipzig — which defeated Freiburg 5-1 in their semifinal on Tuesday — is the defending champion after winning the competition for its first title last year.

AP
STUTTGART, Germany 04 May, 2023 02:53 IST
STUTTGART, Germany 04 May, 2023 02:53 IST
Kolo Muani sealed the result with a penalty after setting up Frankfurt’s equalizer to book a showdown with Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Kolo Muani sealed the result with a penalty after setting up Frankfurt’s equalizer to book a showdown with Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leipzig — which defeated Freiburg 5-1 in their semifinal on Tuesday — is the defending champion after winning the competition for its first title last year.

Randal Kolo Muani fired Eintracht Frankfurt into the German Cup final with a 3-2 win at Stuttgart in their semifinal on Wednesday.

Kolo Muani sealed the result with a penalty after setting up Frankfurt’s equaliser to book a showdown with Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Leipzig — which defeated Freiburg 5-1 in their semifinal on Tuesday — is the defending champion after winning the competition for its first title last year.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Referee files criminal complaint after penalty threats

Frankfurt has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2018.

Tiago Tomás put Stuttgart ahead in the 19th minute as the home team got the better start. But Stuttgart also missed good opportunities and the visitors improved, particularly after Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos had to go off with an injury.

Kolo Muani set up Evan Ndicka’s equaliser in the 51st, four minutes before Daichi Kamada got Frankfurt’s second.

Kolo Muani sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 77th after he was brought down on a counterattack by Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow, who was booked.

Enzo Millot pulled one back against the run of play for Stuttgart in the 83rd, before the home team had defender Borna Sosa sent off with two yellow cards in quick succession.

But Stuttgart kept pushing and a late penalty appeal for an alleged handball was declined after a VAR check.

Frankfurt hadn’t won a game since beating Union Berlin in the semifinals last month. That was its only win in its previous 12 games across all competitions.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us