MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FSDL, EA SPORTSTM and JioGames collaborate to bring local affinity in eISL Season 3

eISL to host EA SPORTS FCTM competitions for football fans formatted in 3 stages – Qualifiers, League & Playoffs; Qualifiers to be held in Reliance Digital venues followed by the League.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 18:58 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: A gaming joystick
Representative Photo: A gaming joystick | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: A gaming joystick | Photo Credit: AFP

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced the launch of the third edition of eISL, its esports venture in collaboration with EA SPORTS FCTM and strategic partners JioGames.

The eISL champion will get the opportunity to represent the league at the prestigious EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins. eISL Season 3 promises to redefine the gaming landscape by blending the passion for football with the excitement of esports.

Given the success and fan followership in its previous editions, eISL league and playoff matches will be available live for fans for the first time in its history. Fans can catch the action live on JioCinema, Jio TV and Jio Games.

Qualifiers Across 11 Cities: A Nationwide Celebration of eSports and Football

The new season of Indian Super League’s official football esports tournament is set to kick-off on February 17th in Guwahati & Kochi, with qualifiers across all ISL clubs’ cities excluding Mumbai, who have already signed their eAthlete for the season.

The entire season will be offline, right from city qualifiers to league stage to the playoff. The League stage and Playoffs will be held in Mumbai in April 2024.

The league will be played in a 1v1 format this season.

Local connect

A first in eISL history, winners from each city will represent their respective home ISL club team to compete in the league. There are no player retentions for the upcoming season.

The qualifier cities are - Guwahati, Delhi, Kochi, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Chennai and Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria

FSDL Spokesperson said, “We are excited to be back with the third season of eISL. A season of many firsts, this edition promises to be yet another engaging and thrilling tournament, picking up from the success of its previous two seasons.

The growth and potential of eSports has been acknowledged across the world and at FSDL, we are delighted to continue engaging with our young football and gaming fans through EA SPORTS FC to accelerate its followership and participation in the country.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

eISL /

FSDL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FSDL, EA SPORTSTM and JioGames collaborate to bring local affinity in eISL Season 3
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ten Hag demands more from Man Utd’s young stars
    AFP
  3. SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to score ODI double century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Padikkal’s century helps Karnataka take day one honours against Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FSDL, EA SPORTSTM and JioGames collaborate to bring local affinity in eISL Season 3
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria
    Reuters
  3. ‘Born of suffering’: Jordan’s Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup : Defending champs Qatar and dark horse Jordan look to answer critics in all-Arab final
    Reuters
  5. Football fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FSDL, EA SPORTSTM and JioGames collaborate to bring local affinity in eISL Season 3
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ten Hag demands more from Man Utd’s young stars
    AFP
  3. SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to score ODI double century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Padikkal’s century helps Karnataka take day one honours against Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment