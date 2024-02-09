MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria

Ivory Coast scraped through the group phase, staged thrilling come-from-behind wins in the last-16 and quarter-final and is now eyeing the AFCON 2024 trophy.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 18:04 IST , ABIDJAN - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Ivory Coast’s players celebrate after making it to the AFCON 2024 final
Ivory Coast’s players celebrate after making it to the AFCON 2024 final | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast’s players celebrate after making it to the AFCON 2024 final | Photo Credit: AFP

Ivory Coast can complete a remarkable recovery and put a successful seal on an absorbing Africa Cup of Nations tournament if it can beat Nigeria on Sunday and claim the title on home soil.

Hollywood screenwriters would find its passage to potential glory barely plausible, but the Ivorians are one game away from the continent’s top prize despite being on the verge of elimination on several occasions over the last month.

It scraped through the group phase, staged thrilling come-from-behind wins in the last-16 and quarter-final and is now looking to complete one of the great comebacks in the tournament’s storied history.

“I don’t have the words, I still have trouble taking it all in,” admitted Ivory Coast’s coach Emerse Fae.

Fae was catapulted into the job after 70-year-old Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked as the Ivorians waited for three days to find out whether they would qualify from the group phase as one of the best third-placed sides.

When it did, it went on to beat holders Senegal on penalties and then snatch a quarter-final win over neighbours Mali, where they were down to 10 men for most the match, equalised in the 90th minute and then netted the winner at the end of extra time.

“It’s incredible, to reach the final in your country’s tournament. It’s an immense joy. The players have done extraordinary things,” added Fae, 40.

The Ivorians lost to Nigeria in their second group game when a cagey contest was decided by a penalty, only awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

Nigeria employed a clever tactical plan, which included an uncharacteristic five-man defence and extensive use of the flanks to attack.

Its X-factor, however, remains striker Victor Osimhen, who has had an outstanding tournament despite scoring only once

ALSO READ | AFCON 2024 semifinal: Sebastien Haller fires Ivory Coast into final against Nigeria, beats Congo 1-0.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has an eye-catching work rate and is a constant menace for opposing defenders although he struggled with a stomach complaint in their semifinal success over South Africa.

Nigeria was taken to extra time and penalties on Wednesday before securing its final berth while the Ivorians beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the regulation 90 minutes, handing them a slight advantage.

With the tournament being played in hot temperatures and with high levels of humidity, fatigue has been noticeable for teams playing again a few days after being forced into extra time.

The tournament was also marked by a series of early shock results that created excitement that has barely waned over the last month of football.

The Ivorians are the first hosts since Egypt in 2006 to reach the final and is chasing a third Cup of Nations success after winning in 1992 and 2015. Nigeria has won three titles, the last of which was in 2013.

IVORY COAST
Africa Cup of Nations record:
Previous appearances in finals: (24) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021
Best performance: Winners 1992, 2015
FIFA world ranking Dec 2023: 49
Road to the final
Group A
Jan 13 (Abidjan) beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 (Seko Fofana, Jean-Philippe Krasso)
Jan 18 (Abidjan) lost to Nigeria 0-1
Jan 22 (Abidjan) lost to Equatorial Guinea 0-4
Last 16 - Jan 29 (Yamoussoukro) beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 draw (Franck Kessie pen)
Quarterfinal - Feb 3 (Bouake) beat Mali 2-1 after extra time (Simon Adingra, Oumar Diakite)
Semifinal - Feb 7 (Abidjan) beat DR Congo 1-0 (Sebastien Haller)
Expected line-up: Yahia Fofana, Wilfried Singo, Willy Boly, Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan, Jean Michael Seri, Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana, Max Alain Gradel, Simon Adingra, Sebastien Haller.
NIGERIA
Africa Cup of Nations record:
Previous appearances in finals: (19) 1963, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2019, 2021
Best performance: Winners 1980, 1994, 2013
FIFA world ranking Dec 2023: 42
Road to the final
Group C
Jan 14 (Abidjan) drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea (Victor Osimhen)
Jan 18 (Abidjan) beat Ivory Coast 1-0 (William Troost-Ekong pen)
Jan 18 (Abidjan) beat Ivory Coast 1-0 (William Troost-Ekong pen)
Jan 22 (Abidjan) beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 (Opa Sangante own goal)
Last 16 - Jan 27 (Abidjan) beat Cameroon 2-0 (Ademola Lookman 2)
Quarterfinal - Feb 2 (Abidjan) beat Angola 1-0 (Lookman)
Semifinal - Feb 7 (Bouake) beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw (Troost-Ekong pen)
Expected line-up: Stanley Nwabili, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.
LAST MEETING
Jan 2024 Nigeria beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in Abidjan in the group phase of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Related stories

Related Topics

Victor Osimhen /

Sebastien Haller /

AFCON 2024 /

Ivory Coast /

Nigeria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria
    Reuters
  2. ‘Born of suffering’: Jordan’s Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues
    AFP
  3. From relegation scrappers to title chasers: Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen uprising
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Warner, Zampa star as Australia beats West Indies to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series
    AFP
  5. Play fair, says Anurag Thakur inaugurating testing centre for health supplements used by athletes
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria
    Reuters
  2. ‘Born of suffering’: Jordan’s Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup : Defending champs Qatar and dark horse Jordan look to answer critics in all-Arab final
    Reuters
  4. Football fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England
    AP
  5. Blue cards and sin bins eyed by football‘s rule-making panel
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria
    Reuters
  2. ‘Born of suffering’: Jordan’s Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues
    AFP
  3. From relegation scrappers to title chasers: Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen uprising
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Warner, Zampa star as Australia beats West Indies to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series
    AFP
  5. Play fair, says Anurag Thakur inaugurating testing centre for health supplements used by athletes
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment