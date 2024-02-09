MagazineBuy Print

Football fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England

Ryan Ferguson, 24, of Liverpool, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment for hurling abuse at Forest Green player Jordon Garrick, who is Black.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 10:53 IST , GLOUCESTER - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Football fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Football fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Football fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A football fan who shouted racial insults at a player during a game in England’s third division was sentenced to nine months in jail on Thursday.

Ryan Ferguson, 24, of Liverpool, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment for hurling abuse at Forest Green player Jordon Garrick, who is Black.

The incident took place last April at a Forest home game against Fleetwood.

“Ferguson’s actions were vile and something that none of us should ever experience at a football match — whether that be fans, staff, police or indeed the players themselves,” said Douglas Mackay, the Crown Prosecution Service sports national lead prosecutor.

ALSO READ | Blue cards and sin bins eyed by football‘s rule-making panel

“The sentence that has been passed today should serve as a wake-up call to any fans who think it might be acceptable to break the law during matches.”

Ferguson also admitted to failing to comply with a football banning order and resisting a police constable.

He was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court.

