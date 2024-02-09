MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City’s Ake strikes a chord in school piano project

The 28-year-old Dutch international learned to play the piano during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and has spoken about how his new hobby has positively impacted his life.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 09:23 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Nathan Ake reacts after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Nathan Ake reacts after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Nathan Ake reacts after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP

MANCHESTER

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is taking part in an initiative called “Playing for Change” to donate electric pianos to disadvantaged schools around the city.

The 28-year-old Dutch international learned to play the piano during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and has spoken about how his new hobby has positively impacted his life.

“Learning to play piano has offered me so many positives - from supporting my mental health, to helping me wind down from football,” Ake said.

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France to play Italy and Belgium in ‘Group of Death’

Ake visited the East Manchester Academy as part of the project supported by national charity “Restore the Music” which aims to enhance access to music education in under-privileged schools.

In collaboration with Casio Music UK, six schools in Manchester will receive 10 pianos.

