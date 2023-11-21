MagazineBuy Print

England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane

England had sealed qualification for next year’s finals in Germany with two games to spare and Monday’s draw saw it go through Group C unbeaten.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 09:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Harry Kane applauds the crowd after the Euro 2024 group C against North Macedonia on Monday.
England's Harry Kane applauds the crowd after the Euro 2024 group C against North Macedonia on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane applauds the crowd after the Euro 2024 group C against North Macedonia on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

England ended its European Championship qualifying campaign with a scrappy 1-1 draw in North Macedonia on Monday but captain Harry Kane said it has much to be proud of after topping its group and finishing six points ahead of Italy.

England had sealed qualification for next year’s finals in Germany with two games to spare and Monday’s draw saw it go through Group C unbeaten.

Gareth Southgate’s side fell behind in Skopje after debutant Rico Lewis was penalised for a foul inside the box and Enis Bardhi scored on the follow-up after his penalty was saved.

ALSO READ
Southgate expects England Euro charge despite draw with North Macedonia

It got back on level terms in the second half via an own goal from Jani Atanasov.

“Difficult game, we knew it would be and it was tough against a decent side playing on a pitch that is difficult to play our style of football on,” Kane, who came on in the second half, told Channel 4.

“If anyone was going to get a second (goal) it was us. We can be really proud of how the qualifying campaign has gone.”

Full back Kyle Walker, who wore the captain’s arm-band for the first time, said England should have won the match.

“It’s been a short week, two games when we’ve already qualified,” he added. “It’s no excuses, we know we should be taking three points from here but it’s something to work on for the future.”

Harry Kane

Euro 2024

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

