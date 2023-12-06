MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland

England Lionesses’ dreams of a Paris Olympic berth are over despite a 6-0 thrashing of Scotland on Tuesday in their final Nations League group game.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 07:36 IST , GLASGOW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England manager Sarina Wiegman looks dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
England manager Sarina Wiegman looks dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England manager Sarina Wiegman looks dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England Lionesses’ dreams of a Paris Olympic berth are over despite a 6-0 thrashing of Scotland on Tuesday in their final Nations League group game.

Lucy Bronze scored a last-gasp goal for the Lionesses, who briefly believed it was enough to win Group A1 and move into the knockout round, but the Netherlands netted twice in added time to beat Belgium 4-0 and clinch top spot in the group.

Both countries finished with 12 points but the Dutch edged England on goal difference 8-7.

ALSO READ | Arsenal moves 5 points clear in Premier League after last-gasp win

England came from behind to beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Friday in a must-win game, setting up Tuesday’s thrilling finale.

The two finalists of the inaugural Nations League tournament - or top three if Olympic host France is one of the finalists - earn berths in the Paris Games. Germany’s 0-0 draw with Wales on Tuesday was enough for it to clinch top spot in its group and move on to the Feb. 23-28 four-team knockout round.

France and Spain clinched top spot in their groups.

Related Topics

Sarina Wiegman /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal moves 5 points clear after last-gasp win
    AP
  3. Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town
    Reuters
  4. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Women hit reset button under new coach Muzumdar as World Cup beckons
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland
    Reuters
  2. Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal moves 5 points clear after last-gasp win
    AP
  4. Lyon fans banned from rescheduled game at Marseille
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag confident he retains backing of Manchester United players
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal moves 5 points clear after last-gasp win
    AP
  3. Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town
    Reuters
  4. India vs England Women’s 1st T20I: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Women hit reset button under new coach Muzumdar as World Cup beckons
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment