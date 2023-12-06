England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland

England Lionesses’ dreams of a Paris Olympic berth are over despite a 6-0 thrashing of Scotland on Tuesday in their final Nations League group game.

Lucy Bronze scored a last-gasp goal for the Lionesses, who briefly believed it was enough to win Group A1 and move into the knockout round, but the Netherlands netted twice in added time to beat Belgium 4-0 and clinch top spot in the group.

Both countries finished with 12 points but the Dutch edged England on goal difference 8-7.

England came from behind to beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Friday in a must-win game, setting up Tuesday’s thrilling finale.

The two finalists of the inaugural Nations League tournament - or top three if Olympic host France is one of the finalists - earn berths in the Paris Games. Germany’s 0-0 draw with Wales on Tuesday was enough for it to clinch top spot in its group and move on to the Feb. 23-28 four-team knockout round.

France and Spain clinched top spot in their groups.