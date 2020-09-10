Football Football England to host New Zealand at Wembley Stadium in November England's only two previous matches against New Zealand were in 1991 as part of a tour of the country when Graham Taylor's side won 1-0 and 2-0. AP LONDON 10 September, 2020 10:34 IST Gareth Southgate's side will host New Zealand on November 12 ahead of the final two UEFA Nations League group fixtures. - Getty Images AP LONDON 10 September, 2020 10:34 IST England will play New Zealand in a friendly at Wembley Stadium as part of a triple header in November.Gareth Southgate's side will host New Zealand on November 12 ahead of the final two UEFA Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium on November 15 and at home against Iceland three days later.In keeping with current coronavirus pandemic guidelines, the games in London are scheduled to be played without fans. But the English Football Association said it was "committed to working with the government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible." Looking ahead to October Three big games at @wembleystadium for the #ThreeLions next month! pic.twitter.com/zZ9xXn07dl— England (@England) September 9, 2020 READ: Nations League: Denmark holds England in goalless stalemate England also has three games in October after being unable to play for 10 months until over the last week.The Three Lions beat Iceland 1-0 on Saturday and drew 0-0 against Denmark on Tuesday in the Nations League.England's only two previous matches against New Zealand were in 1991 as part of a tour of the country when Graham Taylor's side won 1-0 and 2-0. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos