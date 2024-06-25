England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SLO

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.

England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

Supporters and pundits have levelled scathing criticism at Gareth Southgate’s England side after its 1-0 win over Serbia and anxious 1-1 draw with Denmark that saw fans boo the team off the pitch before the players beat a hasty exit from Frankfurt Arena.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon

The last time the two sides met was in 2017 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier where England beat Slovenia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Harry Kane.

ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 6

England: 5

Slovenia: 0

Draws: 1

ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

05 Oct 2017: England 1-0 Slovenia (FIFA World Cup qualifier) 11 Oct 2016: Slovenia 0-0 England (FIFA World Cup qualifier) 14 Jun 2015: Slovenia 2-3 England (UEFA European Championship qualifier) 15 Nov 2014: England 3-1 Slovenia (UEFA European Championship qualifier) 23 Jun 2010: Slovenia 0-1 England (FIFA World Cup)

(With inputs from Reuters)