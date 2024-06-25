England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SLO

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.
England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.
Supporters and pundits have levelled scathing criticism at Gareth Southgate’s England side after its 1-0 win over Serbia and anxious 1-1 draw with Denmark that saw fans boo the team off the pitch before the players beat a hasty exit from Frankfurt Arena.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon
The last time the two sides met was in 2017 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier where England beat Slovenia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Harry Kane.
ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 6
England: 5
Slovenia: 0
Draws: 1
ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from Reuters)
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
- Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
- AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
- Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
- Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE