England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England and Switzerland that ended in a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes and is heading into extra-time.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.

Take a look at Yann Sommer’s record while facing penalties throughout his career:

YANN SOMMER’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES

Faced: 95

Saved: 16

Conceded: 79

Save percentage: 16.8 per cent