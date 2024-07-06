MagazineBuy Print

England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer?

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between England and Switzerland got back on level terms after Bukayo Saka equalised to make it 1-1.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 23:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yann Sommer of Switzerland.
Yann Sommer of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yann Sommer of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England and Switzerland that ended in a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes and is heading into extra-time.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.

Take a look at Yann Sommer’s record while facing penalties throughout his career:

YANN SOMMER’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES

Faced: 95

Saved: 16

Conceded: 79

Save percentage: 16.8 per cent

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

