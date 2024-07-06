England vs Switzerland, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England and Switzerland that ended in a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes and is heading into extra-time.
After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.
Take a look at Yann Sommer’s record while facing penalties throughout his career:
YANN SOMMER’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES
Faced: 95
Saved: 16
Conceded: 79
Save percentage: 16.8 per cent
