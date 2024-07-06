England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SUI clash

Gareth Southgate’s England take on in-form Switzerland in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Duesseldorf Arena, and the Swiss underlined their credentials by beating defending champions Italy in the last 16.
A couple of weeks ago, England would have relished facing Switzerland -- a team it has lost to only three times in its 27 meetings and most recently in 1981.
Murat Yakin’s team, however, has played with a consistency and confidence that has eluded England. Yakin even said he sympathised with Southgate, who has been lambasted in Germany for not getting more from his talented squad.
England is bidding for its first European Championship title in 11 appearances while a Swiss victory would put Yakin’s team into the semifinals for the first time.
The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2022 where goals from Harry Kane and Luke Shaw helped England beat Switzerland 2-1.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Southgate considering England shake-up against Switzerland
ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 31
England: 22
Switzerland: 3
Draws: 6
ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from Reuters)
