England to host new annual women's tournament starting 2022

The English Women's football team will compete in a new annual international tournament on home soil starting in 2022, the national side announced on Thursday.

The tournament will be staged in February next year, with England being joined by Germany and Spain, while a fourth competing nation will be announced soon, the team said in a statement.

The invitational event will take place in the form of three double-header matches played across seven days in a round-robin format.

"The annual tournament will significantly boost England's international calendar and ensure Sarina Wiegman's squad regularly face world-class opposition, starting with the build-up to next summer's UEFA Women's EURO on home soil and the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023," the statement said.