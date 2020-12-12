Football EPL EPL Premier League: Almiron nets fastest goal of season in Newcastle's win over West Brom Miguel Almiron netted the fastest Premier League goal of the season and Dwight Gayle scored a late winner in Newcastle's 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion. Reuters Newcastle 12 December, 2020 22:59 IST Miguel Almiron after scoring the fastest Premier League goal of the season. - AP Photo Reuters Newcastle 12 December, 2020 22:59 IST Newcastle United shook off the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club as Miguel Almiron netted the fastest Premier League goal of the season and Dwight Gayle scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.Almiron fired Newcastle ahead after 20 seconds when a mistake by Branislav Ivanovic allowed the host to counter-attack and Joelinton found the Paraguayan midfielder unmarked in the box as West Brom scrambled to recover. Premier League: Aston Villa sinks Wolves with late El-Ghazi penalty The visitor equalised five minutes after the restart when Matt Phillips's cross was met by Darnell Furlong who stretched to place a sweet low volley into the bottom corner.Gayle restored Newcastle's lead in the 82nd minute when he connected with fellow substitute Jacob Murphy's cross and his bullet header hit the underside of the bar on its way into the top corner of the net.Newcastle was playing its first match in two weeks after its fixture against Aston Villa was postponed when several squad members and staff tested positive for COVID-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos