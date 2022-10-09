Premier League

Saka spot kick seals 3-2 win for Arsenal over Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as it beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Reuters
09 October, 2022 23:18 IST
09 October, 2022 23:18 IST
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s third goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as it beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as it beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The home side opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.

Saka put Arsenal back in front in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as the host swept forward on the counter-attack and this time Martinelli was the provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish.

Also Read
Highlights Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Saka, Martinelli goals guide ARS to win and top of the table

Liverpool levelled again eight minutes after the break as Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball, and the Brazilian took a touch before slotting the ball across goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus, and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.

It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games. Liverpool's second defeat of the season leaves it in 10th place on 10 points from eight games.

It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games. Liverpool’s second defeat of the season leaves them in 10th place on 10 points from eight games. 

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us