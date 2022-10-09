Saka spot kick seals 3-2 win for Arsenal over Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice as it beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The home side opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.

Saka put Arsenal back in front in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as the host swept forward on the counter-attack and this time Martinelli was the provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish.

Liverpool levelled again eight minutes after the break as Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball, and the Brazilian took a touch before slotting the ball across goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus, and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.

It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games. Liverpool's second defeat of the season leaves it in 10th place on 10 points from eight games.

