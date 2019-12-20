Football EPL EPL Arsenal defender Kolasinac sidelined by ankle ligament damage Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out of Arsenal's festive programme with an ankle injury, leaving the Gunners short of options at left-back. Daniel Lewis 20 December, 2019 17:40 IST Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac limps off the field - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 20 December, 2019 17:40 IST Sead Kolasinac is facing several weeks on the sidelines after Arsenal confirmed he suffered ankle ligament damage against Manchester City.Kolasinac hobbled off in the first half of his side's 3-0 defeat to City last weekend.In an injury update on its official website on Friday, Arsenal revealed the 26-year-old defender is "aiming to return to full training in January".READ| Arsenal postpones pre-match news conference amid reported Arteta arrivalArsenal is already without fellow left-back Kieran Tierney until March after the Scotland international underwent surgery on his dislocated shoulder earlier this week.And in a further blow for the Gunners ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Everton, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Mesut Ozil are all fitness doubts.READ| Guardiola confirms Arteta talks with ArsenalBellerin (hamstring) and Holding (knee) played no part in the defeat to City, while Ozil injured his right foot prior to being withdrawn in the second half.Dani Ceballos is aiming to return to training next week after missing Arsenal's last six Premier League games, while Granit Xhaka is available for selection after recovering from the concussion he sustained against West Ham.Arsenal is 10th in the Premier League ahead of its trip to Goodison Park, seven points adrift of the top four. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos