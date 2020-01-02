Premier League LIVE: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Ceballos, Holding, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi, Saka.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Jones, Mata, Pereira, Young, Greenwood, Williams.

Man United threat looms large over Arsenal’s dire defence

The old adage ‘too good to go down’ should apply to Arsenal, a team that has been a fixture in the top tier since 1919/20.

However, the club is just six points above the drop zone and new boss Mikel Arteta would probably have preferred an easier opponent than Manchester United as he bids to win his first game after a draw and defeat in his opening two matches in charge.

The United attack will be licking its lips at the thought of giving the weak Gunners defence a thorough test with goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defenders Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz far from reliable.

Arteta will want to see more of what his side produced in the opening half hour of the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea if it is to avoid a fifth successive home loss in all competitions — its present run of four is its worst since 1959.

“Individual errors cost you games but I can’t fault the effort, commitment and for putting in place what we practised,” said Arteta.

However, with confidence at a low, a defeat for Arsenal on Wednesday and victory for third-from-bottom Aston Villa at Burnley would suck the Gunners deeper into the relegation battle.

— Today's Premier League scores from across the grounds: