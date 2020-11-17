Arsenal's Elneny tests positive for COVID-19, sixteen cases in latest Premier League testing

Egypt's Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has become the latest Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19.

The Egypt national team said in a statement on its website on Monday that Elneny had returned a positive test upon arrival in Togo for Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but did not present any symptoms and was isolating.

Elneny, who played in Egypt's 1-0 home win over Togo on Saturday, is set to be ruled out of Arsenal's Premier League fixture at Leeds United on Saturday.

His international team mate Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is unlikely to be available for Liverpool's trip to Premier League leader Leicester City.

Egyp is second in Group G on five points from three games, three points behind Comoros, which has played a game more, two ahead of Kenya and four in front of bottom side Togo, which also has a game in hand. The top two teams advance to the finals.

Earlier on Monday, the Premier League announced that 16 players and staff had tested positive last week, the highest number of cases in a single round this season.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 9 November and Sunday 15 November, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests,” the league said in a statement.

A total of 68 people have tested positive for the virus in 11 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.3 million COVID-19 infections and over 51,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.