Premier League: How will Arsenal line up in the 2023-24 season?

After finishing a close second last year, Arsenal is expected to put up another fight for the Premier League title with a couple of big-money signings providing the impetus.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 20:03 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Community Shield trophy after defeating Manchester City on penalties.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Community Shield trophy after defeating Manchester City on penalties. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Community Shield trophy after defeating Manchester City on penalties.

After a season of so-near-yet-so-far for Arsenal, all eyes are on the team to mount another title challenge and dethrone Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good summer transfer window as well, breaking the bank to sign England international Declan Rice from West Ham.

ALSO READ | Kane or no Kane: How will Tottenham Hotspur lineup in Premier League 2023-24 season?

With further acquisitions in the forward line and defence in the form of Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, the Gunners will hope to go deep in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Arsenal’s attackers are one of its greatest assets, with Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira and Florian Balogun (provided he stays) acting as excellent backups to Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Here is how Arsenal could line up this season:

Goalkeepers

With UK media reporting that David Raya is on his way to the Emirates on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, the No. 1 spot in the team could be an area of intense competition.

Aaron Ramsdale has performed well for the Gunners, but a dip in form towards the end of the year saw Arsenal fail to keep clean sheets in its last few fixtures. The England keeper will start the season as the preferred choice but Raya will be hot on his heels

Defenders

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were a rock-solid centre-back partnership for Arsenal last season. Arsenal’s blip towards the end of last season coincided with Saliba’s injury layoff. The signing of the versatile Timber will provide the necessary cover.

Zinchenko and White are set to be the starting full-backs with Timber capable of slotting in at either flank, along with backup options in Tierney and Tomiyasu.

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates following the team’s victory after the penalty shootout during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates following the team’s victory after the penalty shootout during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: SHAUN BOTTERILL/Getty Images
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates following the team's victory after the penalty shootout during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

Midfielders

Rice and Thomas Partey provide a stable base for Arsenal’s midfield with Martin Odegaard operating slightly in front of the two. Havertz and Odegaard can also be used as two number eights, similar to what Arteta tried in pre-season, against teams playing a low block.

Sambi Lokonga, Mohammed Elneny and Fabio Vieira will be the backup options in midfield for the Community Shield winners.

Forwards

The injury to Gabriel Jesus throws up quite a few possible combinations up top for Arsenal. Saka has been a revelation for the club over the last two seasons and Martinelli has shown his promise as well.

Havertz looks set to start the season as the preferred centre-forward with Nketiah waiting in the wings. Trossard can slot in anywhere along the front-three with Reiss Nelson and Smith Rowe acting as back-up wingers.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, left, and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrate after winning the English FA Community Shield final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, left, and Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrate after winning the English FA Community Shield final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: David Cliff/ AP
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, and Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrate after winning the English FA Community Shield final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal Predicted XI
Ramsdale; Zinchenko/Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

