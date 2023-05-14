Premier League

Arsenal title hopes crushed after defeat by Brighton

A fifth league defeat of the season left Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining to Manchester City’s 85 with three left and victory for Pep Guardiola’s side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up it’s fifth title in six seasons.

Reuters
LONDON 14 May, 2023 23:14 IST
LONDON 14 May, 2023 23:14 IST
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard looks dejected after his team’s 0-3 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard looks dejected after his team’s 0-3 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A fifth league defeat of the season left Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining to Manchester City’s 85 with three left and victory for Pep Guardiola’s side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up it’s fifth title in six seasons.

The flickering embers of Arsenal’s Premier League title dream were all but extinguished as it suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

With relentless Manchester City winning at Everton in the earlier kickoff to move four points clear, Arsenal knew only a victory would suffice to keep it in the hunt.

Also Read
Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title after loss to Brighton?

But it produced a laboured display against the crafty south coast club for whom Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan all scored after the break as Roberto De Zerbi’s side moved up to sixth place.

Arsenal’s former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard struck the crossbar in the first half, but Arsenal looked deflated after Enciso struck in the 51st minute and crestfallen when Undav lobbed over Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute.

Estupinan completed Arsenal’s misery in stoppage time.

A fifth league defeat of the season left Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining to City’s 85 with three left and victory for Pep Guardiola’s side next weekend against Chelsea would wrap up City’s fifth title in six seasons.

Brighton has 58 points with four games still remaining.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us