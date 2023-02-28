Premier League

Arsenal needs to be more unpredictable, says Arteta

Arsenal leads the league standings with 57 points after 24 matches, two points above second-placed Manchester City which has played a game more.

Reuters
28 February, 2023 16:50 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Bukayo Saka after beating Leicester.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Bukayo Saka after beating Leicester. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal has the squad depth that can help the team be more unpredictable, manager Mikel Arteta said, as the north London club looks to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when it hosts Everton on Wednesday.

“The fact we have options right now, that we have players coming back from injury is going to be crucial because players cannot maintain the same level for 10 months, it is just impossible,” Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

“We need to change and be more unpredictable and we have those options now.”

A win over Everton would take Arsenal’s tally to 60 points after 25 league games, making it just the third Arsenal side in history to achieve this.

“That means nothing,” Arteta said, adding that there would still be 13 games more to be played.

Arsenal hase lost only three league games this season, including a 1-0 defeat at Everton on Feb. 4. Arteta said his side would aim for a better performance this time against Sean Dyche’s team.

“It is a case of doing things better than we played them a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game,” he added.

Midfielder Thomas Partey is unlikely to start against Everton after the midfielder came off the bench in their 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend, having missed two games due to a lower back injury.

“He has not trained much, he’s only had a session,” Arteta said. “He will train today. He was out for a few weeks, and he needs to get the rhythm.”

