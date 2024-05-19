Premier League: Arsenal beats Everton but title wait goes on; Newcastle betters Brentford

Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton proved in vain as its hopes of a first Premier League title for 20 years were crushed on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the day needing a win and for Manchester City to fail to beat West Ham United -- a scenario that few inside The Emirates Stadium believed would happen.

All hope looked lost when Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free kick put Everton in front and City led 2-0 but Takehiro Tomiyasu levelled before halftime at around the same time that West Ham halved the deficit at City.

Kai Havertz fired home Arsenal’s winner late meaning it ended the season with six successive victories but it had to settle for the runners-up spot for the second successive season as City wrapped up a record fourth consecutive title by beating West Ham 3-1.

Arsenal ended with 89 points to City’s 91.

Newcastle beats Brentford 4-2 to keep European hopes alive

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes scored one and assisted two as Newcastle United won 4-2 at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday to potentially return to European football next season, but only if Manchester City win next weekend’s FA Cup Final.

The win secured the Magpies a seventh-placed finish, enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League -- unless Manchester United lift the FA Cup, in which case Newcastle’s spot will go to sixth-placed Chelsea. Brentford finish the season in 16th.

Harvey Barnes headed home Guimaraes’ cross in the 21st minute, before Alexander Isak set up Jacob Murphy and then smashed home a Guimaraes through ball in the space of three minutes for a 3-0 lead at the break.

Vitaly Janelt pulled one back shortly after the restart and Yoane Wissa gave Bees fans hope with 20 minutes to play, but Guimaraes ended the contest with a tap-in after 77 minutes.