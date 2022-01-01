Arsenal vs Man City Premier League LIVE: Martinelli's shot saved by Emerson; ARS 0-0 MCI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash being played at the Emirates Stadium in London. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates.

19' Shot! De Bruyne makes a run, passes the ball for Jesus, who after being closed down, passes the ball to Sterling. The English winger passes it back to De Bruynem who shoots a curler with his right foots and it flies wide off target

16' Save! Gabriel Martinelli makes a run along the left after a through ball from Saka, glides to the right and takes a shot, which is saved by Emerson

14' Chance! An aerial ball from Sterling into the box, which is headed in by Dias, but it's just wide as the scores remain level in the first quarter off an hour into the game

12' Saka takes the penalty that follows, which is cleared away by the city defence, which gets a throw in-shortly and Ake gets the ball rolling again into play

10' No Penalty! Odegaard makes a run along the right and tries to beat the keeper and goes down. While the stadium demands a penalty, the referee checks with VAR to rule out any chances of the same and gives a corner for Arsenal

9' Arsenal attacks on the counter, with Saka crossing the ball into the Man City box, which is cleared away

7' City dominating possession and now Bernardo Silva and Rodri pair up to find spaces along the right and Gabriel marks the Portuguese well to clear the ball away

6' Chance! De Bruyne's corner kick after a pinball of heads is crossed into the box and Jesus heads it towards goal, but misses the target

4' De Bruyne passes the ball along the left to Sterling, who receives the ball, but he is blocked and concedes a corner

2' Kevin De Bruyne making forward runs and keeps the midfield passing fluid with a run across the field, but no real chance created in the game so far as both teams keep the defence secure

6:01 pm: Kick Off!

Arsenal in red-and-white starts from left to right, with Manchester City, in light-blue, starts form the other end

5:45 pm: Arsenal has won each of its last five Premier League home matches, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four. It last won five in a row without conceding at home in the competition between January-April 1999.

5:30 pm: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last three Premier League matches at Arsenal. The only player to score more against Arsenal is Frenchman Nicolas Anelka, who did so between 2002 and 2009.

5:15 pm: Arsenal made only one change from its last 5-0 vitory over Norwich as Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Rob Holding.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has decided to start with three changes with no Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as Raheen Sterling and Gabriel Jesus return to the squad. Rodri returns as well to replace Fernandinho.

5:00 pm: Confirmed Line-ups are out!

Arsenal Starting XI: Ramsdale (GK), Kieran Tierney, Benjamin White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel MartinellI, Lacazette (C)

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias (C), Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Match Preview

What was shaping up to be a gripping three-horse Premier League title race heading into Christmas is threatening to become a Manchester City romp to a fourth crown in five seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side opened up an eight-point gap on Wednesday thanks to a 1-0 win at Brentford and will seek to begin the new year as it ended the old when it goes to Arsenal on Saturday seeking an 11th straight league win.

Should that happen, it would be 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 ahead of Liverpool, which has a game in hand, before its two rivals clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

While fourth-placed Arsenal has also been in impressive form with four successive wins, Mikel Arteta's side has fallen short against the big boys this season and was thrashed 5-0 away to City in August.

Guardiola rubbished suggestions that another title was more or less in the bag after the win at Brentford, but the evidence to the contrary is stacking up.

Only five times in the Premier League era has there been a gap of at least eight points at the top heading into January 1 and on each of those occasions, the leader won the title.

In eight of the last 12 seasons, the team at the summit at the turn of the year proved uncatchable.

While its rivals have suffered from the COVID-19 surge that meant 16 games were postponed in December, City has even managed to dodge that curve ball, winning all seven games in the final month of the year, scoring 24 goals and conceding five.

Its points tally of 50 is its second-highest after 20 games from its four Premier League title seasons -- behind only the extraordinary 58 it managed in 2017-18.

"The impressive thing is the number of goals they're scoring," Alan Shearer, who won the title with Blackburn Rovers, told Amazon Prime.

"But other than (the 6-3 win over) Leicester on Boxing Day, they are hardly conceding too, which is going to make it really difficult for Chelsea and Liverpool to get back into the race, particularly if you look at City's next two games (Arsenal and Chelsea). If they win those it is pretty much over."

City's irresistible surge means Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge could all but knock the loser out of the race.

Liverpool is smarting from its 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday while Chelsea conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

After three draws in its last four games, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said a win over Liverpool would be the perfect way to kick-start the chase of City.

"Hopefully we can give our fans a good start to the new year in front of the fans here against Liverpool," he said. "It is a tough moment, but we need to stick together and dig in.

"It is not an easy situation but this is how we have to overcome these difficult moments."

While City has seized control of the title chase, the top-four race looks like being a season-long battle between Arsenal, West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham, which is fifth, travels to Crystal Palace on Saturday after Tottenham Hotspur, still unbeaten in the league under new manager Antonio Conte, visits struggling Watford.

Manchester United hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

As the January transfer window opens, all eyes will be on Newcastle United and whether it will flex its new financial muscles in a bid to escape the relegation zone.

It travels to Southampton on Sunday.

(via Reuters)

