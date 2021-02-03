Football EPL EPL Premier League: Arsenal loses 2-1 at Wolves Arsenal's David Luiz and Bernd Leno were sent off either side of a stunning 30-metre strike by João Moutinho that sealed a 2-1 win for Wolverhampton. AP 03 February, 2021 08:53 IST Bernd Leno is shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson. - REUTERS AP 03 February, 2021 08:53 IST Arsenal had defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno sent off either side of a stunning 30-metre strike by João Moutinho that sealed a 2-1 win for Wolverhampton in an action-packed Premier League game on Tuesday.MATCH CENTRELeading 1-0 thanks to Nicolas Pépé’s 32nd-minute goal, Arsenal started its implosion when Luiz was given a straight red card for pulling back Willian José as the Wolves striker burst into the penalty area. Ruben Neves converted into the top corner from the spot in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.Another Portugal centre midfielder, Moutinho, gave Wolves the lead when he collected the ball in a central position, took a touch, and smashed a rising drive in off the post in the 49th.ALSO READ | Man United beats Southampton 9-0And Arsenal’s evening got worse in the 72nd as Leno came out of his area to clear the ball away, but misjudged its flight and ended up bundling it into touch with his right arm. The German goalkeeper got a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, with Adama Traore having been attempting to latch onto the ball. Well done mates! @Wolves pic.twitter.com/ZxLyO2webn— Willian José (@WillianJose) February 2, 2021 Wolves wasn’t able to take further advantage of its numerical superiority but eased to a win that ended Arsenal’s seven-match unbeaten run in the league, which had lifted Mikel Arteta’s team back in sight of the European positions.It was Wolves' first win in nine league games, since beating Chelsea 2-1 on December 15. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos