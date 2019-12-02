Ballon d'Or: How did Premier League players fare in 2018

Luka Modric was crowned the winner of the Ballon d'Or, capping a wonderful 2018 for the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder.

The Ballon d'Or has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the past decade, the rivals winning the award five times apiece.

But Modric's impact in Croatia's run to the 2018 World Cup final, coupled with Madrid winning the Champions League for the third year in a row, saw him triumph.

Now ahead of this year's Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, we recap the performance of the EPL players at the awards, the Messi-Ronaldo domination and more.

How did Premier League players fare in 2018?

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the highest-placed Premier League player in sixth.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard was eighth, followed by Kevin de Bruyne, of Manchester City, in ninth.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who led England to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals in Russia, finished 10th.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was 11th, with Manchester United star Paul Pogba, finishing 15th.

Sergio Aguero was 16th, while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were 19th and 22nd respectively.

Liverpool keeper Alisson was 25th, with Hugo Lloris 29th.

The top 10 from Ballon d'Or 2018

1. Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal)

3. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France)

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain and France)

5. Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

7. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid and France)

8. Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Belgium)

9. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham and England)

Ronaldo & Messi dominance since 2008

2007 Kaka Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Fernando Torres

2009 Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Xavi

2010 Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta Xavi

2011 Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Xavi

2012 Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Andres Iniesta

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Franck Ribery

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Manuel Neuer

2015 Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Neymar

2018 Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Antoine Griezmann