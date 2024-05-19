Best Jurgen Klopp quotes from his Liverpool years

Jurgen Klopp will bring the curtains down on his memorable nine-year stay at Liverpool. The German announced in January that he will leave at the end of the season after a trophy-laden stint in Merseyside.

Klopp’s arrival helped turn things around at the club with Liverpool winning its first league title in 30 years and a sixth Champions League crown in 2019.

He has been hailed as an influential figure both on and off the field by Liverpool supporters. He was also recognised for his unique answers be it through wit or anger during his press conferences and interviews

.Here are some of his best quotes from his time as Liverpool manager.

1.‘The normal one’

“I don’t want to describe myself. Does anyone in this room think I can do wonders? No, I’m a very normal guy. I came from the Black Forest and my mother may be sitting in front of the TV, watching this press conference and has said no word until now. But she is very proud. So I’m a totally normal guy. I’m the normal one, maybe, if you want this...” - This was how Klopp described himself during his Liverpool unveiling press conference.

2. ‘ From a doubter to a believer’

“It’s only important that we play our own game and the players feel the confidence and the trust of the people. It’s really important that the player feels the difference. They have to think they can reach the expectations of the fans, of the press. You have to change from a doubter to a believer.” - After a prolonged period where Liverpool struggled to assert its dominance in English football, Klopp wanted to make their supporters believe again.

3.Klopp’s broken glasses

“One [pair] is in the museum of Borussia Dortmund because we won for the first time against Bayern Munich and Nuri Sahin broke my first glasses. Today it was Adam [Lallana], it’s broken. Usually I have a second [pair], but until now I couldn’t find it because it’s really difficult to look for glasses without glasses! I’m not sure if anyone [at the Anfield museum] will ask for them but I will keep them and we’ll see.” - Klopp after his glasses broke during the celebrations following Lallana’s 95 th minute winner in the 5-4 victory over Norwich City in 2016.

4.On signing Salah

“We played against him when he was at Basel and we didn’t know him. We played with Dortmund against him and it was ‘What the f*ck?!’” - After Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from Roma in 2017.

5.Rocky Balboa

“We are still Rocky Balboa, not Ivan Drago. But it’s not about being the underdog, not one little bit. I don’t want to be the underdog. I want to win, and Rocky won.” - Klopp ahead of the 2018-19 season, but Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City.

6.The French translator

“Very erotic voice, by the way, the translator. Congratulations! Wow!... Again, please!” - Klopp amusingly was impressed with his French translator during a Champions League press conference.

7. T he recipe for beating Barcelona

“We know this club is a mix of atmosphere, emotion, desire and football quality. Cut off one and it doesn’t work – we know that. If I have to describe this club, then it’s a big heart and tonight it was obviously pounding like crazy. You could hear it and probably feel it all over the world.” - Klopp was talking about Liverpool’s 4-0 turnaround semifinal win in the Champions League second leg after going down 0-3 in Barcelona.

8.Mentality giants

“It’s ten past 10. Most of the children are probably already in bed... So, these boys are f*cking mentality giants! It’s unbelievable! Fine me if you want, but I don’t have better words for it!” - On the Barcelona win in 2019.