Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE score: BOU 1-1 CHE, Vina equalises after Gallager goal, Premier League, updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea, being played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Confirmed starting lineups: Bournemouth: Neto, Vina, Kelly, Senesi, Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Ouattara, Solanke. Chelsea: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chalobah, Chilwell, Kante, Enzo, Gallagher, Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk.

Match Preview

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has had a difficult Premier League season, recording a 100 per cent loss after returning as Interim Manager in April.

With the team set to face Bournemouth on Saturday, Chelsea must look for ways to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat.

Following Graham Potter’s exit, under whom the Blues won just seven out of 22 games, Lampard hoped to revive his managerial nightmare, as Chelsea’s third manager this season.

When and where will Bournemouth vs Chelsea be played? The Premier League game Bournemouth vs Chelsea will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. It is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kick-off. Where can I watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea? Bournemouth vs Chelsea can be watched on Star Sports network. When can I live stream Bournemouth vs Chelsea? The Premier League fixture Bournemouth vs Chelsea can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. (Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

Previously, he was with Everton till January 2023 but that spell ended prematurely after his side won only three out of 19 matches. Everton fell to the 19th position in the table after facing 11 losses and drawing six games.

Following a 0-2 loss to West Ham United, the former England midfielder was shown the door, his fourth consecutive loss.

Now he finds himself in a worse position, with six consecutive losses at Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea fails to break the curse against Bournemouth, Lampard could be seeing his 11th consecutive loss as Manager – a point of caution for the club as well as its new owner Todd Boehly.