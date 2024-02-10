Premier League: Johnson grabs late winner to send Tottenham fourth; Sheffield stuns Luton 3-1 in relegation battle

Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League’s top four as substitute Brennan Johnson struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Johnson slammed the ball high into the net from a low cross from Tottenham’s returning captain Son Heung-min who had started on the bench after finishing his Asian Cup duty.

It had been hard work for Tottenham who fell behind early on to a Pascal Gross penalty after Danny Welbeck was fouled.

They improved after the break, though, and levelled in the 61st minute through Pape Matar Sarr who tucked in a rebound after his initial low cross had deflected against the post.

A point apiece would have been about fair but Johnson’s late show sent Tottenham into fourth place above Aston Villa with 47 points from 24 games.

Sheffield United 3-1 Luton Town

Bottom side Sheffield United stunned Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road and denied the high-scoring Hatters a golden opportunity to pull four points clear of the Premier League drop zone on Saturday.

Starting as favourites for once after hitting four goals past Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in each of their last two games, Luton dominated possession but were 2-0 down at the break.

Cameron Archer shot the Blades ahead in the 30th, making up for a big miss moments earlier, and James McAtee doubled the tally from the penalty spot six minutes later after a VAR check on Reece Burke’s handball.

Carlton Morris made it 2-1 from another penalty for handball but Sheffield hit back with Vinicius de Souza in the 72nd. Luton stayed 17th on 20 points and one clear of Everton, who lost 2-0 at Manchester City.