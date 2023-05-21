Premier League

Brighton seals European spot first time with 3-1 win over Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion is sixth in the standings with 61 points and can no longer be caught by eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season - either in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

Reuters
BRIGHTON 21 May, 2023 21:04 IST
BRIGHTON 21 May, 2023 21:04 IST
Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate victory following the Premier League against Southampton FC.

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate victory following the Premier League against Southampton FC. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote

Brighton & Hove Albion is sixth in the standings with 61 points and can no longer be caught by eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season - either in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

Brighton and Hove Albion ensured they will play in Europe next season for the first time in their history after beating Southampton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson scoring twice.

Also Read
IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala thrash Kickstart FC 5-0 to win third consecutive title

Brighton are sixth in the standings with 61 points and can no longer be caught by eighth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are guaranteed a spot in Europe next season - either in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

After Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Alcaraz both squandered chances in a lively start, Brighton went ahead in the 29th minute through Ferguson’s powerful effort, which squirmed under Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

A moment of individual brilliance from Mitoma doubled Brighton’s advantage 10 minutes later, as the Japan international outmuscled Romeo Lavia on the left wing before setting up Ferguson with a pinpoint cross with the outside of his boot.

Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for Southampton in the 58th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly snuffed out by Pascal Gross, who cut inside onto his left foot and fired a low shot past two defenders inside the near post to wrap up the win.

Bottom club Southampton, who have already been relegated, remained on 24 points.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us