Liverpool moves into Premier League top four with crucial win at Burnley

Liverpool moved into the Champions League qualifying spots after a 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday took it above Leicester City and into fourth place with one round of Premier League matches remaining.

Roberto Firmino struck two minutes before half-time and a Nathaniel Phillips header made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute before a superb late strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a fourth straight win.

The victory moves Liverpool onto 66 points, ahead of fifth-placed Leicester on goal difference while Chelsea is third on 67 points.

Burnley enjoyed the better of the first half but the visitor grabbed the lead when Sadio Mane fed Andy Robertson on the left and his low cross was expertly slotted home by Firmino.

Phillips eased any lingering Liverpool nerves with a firm header at the back post off a Mane cross from the left before a fine individual effort from substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped up the win.

Jurgen Klopp's side faces Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday while Chelsea is at Aston Villa and Leicester home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Champion Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United have already secured Champions League qualification.