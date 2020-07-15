Football EPL EPL Chelsea wins to boost Champions League chances The win against Norwich sees Chelsea stay third in the Premier League table, four points ahead of Leicester City and Manchester United. Reuters London 15 July, 2020 02:50 IST Olivier Giroud celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Norwich City. - AP Reuters London 15 July, 2020 02:50 IST An underwhelming Chelsea boosted its chances of a berth in next seasons Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half as Chelsea consolidated third place in the Premier League and moved four points above Leicester City and Manchester United in the battle for a top-four finish. Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead at the stroke of halftime. - Twitter/Giroud It was an eighth successive league defeat for Norwich, which was already condemned to relegation after losing to West Ham United on Saturday.Chelsea struggled to convert its overwhelming possession into goals but deserved the three points after a diving Giroud scored from point-blank range. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos