Chelsea wins to boost Champions League chances

An underwhelming Chelsea boosted its chances of a berth in next seasons Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half as Chelsea consolidated third place in the Premier League and moved four points above Leicester City and Manchester United in the battle for a top-four finish.

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead at the stroke of halftime. - Twitter/Giroud

It was an eighth successive league defeat for Norwich, which was already condemned to relegation after losing to West Ham United on Saturday.

Chelsea struggled to convert its overwhelming possession into goals but deserved the three points after a diving Giroud scored from point-blank range.