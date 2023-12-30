MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea ends year on a high after narrow win against Luton Town

Cole Palmer scored a brace while Noni Madueke also got on the scoresheet for the Blues. Former Chelsea player Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo found the net for Luton.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 20:02 IST , LUTON, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates with Cole Palmer of Chelsea after scoring their team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Chelsea FC at Kenilworth Road on December 30, 2023, in Luton, England.
Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates with Cole Palmer of Chelsea after scoring their team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Chelsea FC at Kenilworth Road on December 30, 2023, in Luton, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates with Cole Palmer of Chelsea after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Chelsea FC at Kenilworth Road on December 30, 2023, in Luton, England.

Chelsea survived a late Luton Town fightback to return to winning ways on the road on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road, with Cole Palmer netting twice either side of a fine Noni Madueke strike.

The expensively assembled Blues had lost their previous four Premier League away games but looked certain to claim all three points when they were 3-0 up with little more than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Palmer put the Blues ahead in the 12th minute when he pounced on an error by Luton defender Issa Kabore to unleash a fierce angled shot that flew past Thomas Kaminski.

Luton was caught out in the 37th minute when Chelsea left-back Levi Colwill fed Palmer on the break and his pass found Madueke who created just enough space to fire high into Kaminski’s net.

Madueke returned the favour for the third goal when he split Luton’s defence to find Palmer who kept his cool to round Kaminski and hold off a gaggle of defenders to slot home in the 70th minute.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley scored what looked like a consolation goal for the hosts when he headed in from an Alfie Doughty corner in the 80th minute. Seven minutes later Elijah Adebayo reduced the deficit to one goal, but Luton failed to get an equaliser.

The win left Chelsea in 10th place while Luton remains in the relegation zone in 18th spot.

