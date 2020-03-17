Football EPL EPL Coronavirus: Chelsea reminds squad of responsibilities after Mount ignores protocol The entire Chelsea first-team, coaching staff and several backroom members were ordered to self-isolate after Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted coronavirus. Omnisport 17 March, 2020 08:30 IST Mason Mount was photographed playing five-a-side football with close friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. - Getty Images Omnisport 17 March, 2020 08:30 IST Chelsea has reminded the squad of its responsibilities after Mason Mount was pictured playing football in public when he should have been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.The entire Chelsea first-team, coaching staff and several backroom members were ordered to self-isolate after it was confirmed on Friday Callum Hudson-Odoi had contracted coronavirus.Hudson-Odoi, 19, was the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19. But Mount was photographed playing five-a-side football with close friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice on Sunday. READ | Milan goalkeeper Begovic lifts lid on life during lockdown Unlike Chelsea, West Ham has not implemented the same isolation procedures.Stats Perform understands all of Chelsea's first-team players have since been reminded of their responsibilities.Due to the pandemic, the Premier League has been put on hold until April 3. However, many believe April is an unrealistic target with COVID-19 infections yet to peak in the United Kingdom.Italy's Serie A is also postponed until April 3, though Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina acknowledged that looks unlikely with the virus hitting the country hard. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos