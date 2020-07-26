Premier League LIVE: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

— Want to keep an eye on the Leicester vs Manchester United match while following the Chelsea vs Wolves game? We got you covered. There's live coverage of the game from King Power Stadium too.

— So what do Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City need to do to qualify for Champions League nex season? We have an explainer to address this question.

— If Chelsea loses today, does it mean an end to its Champions League qualification hopes? Not quiet.

The Blues could actually lose to Wolves and still finish in the top four, if Manchester United defeats Leicester City in of the other final day clashes. The same applies if Chelsea draws against Wolves.

— Frank Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri and has operating under transfer constraints while losing star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. A top-four finish for Chelsea and FA Cup silverware would definitely make this an impressive maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge for the ex-Chelsea star.

The furst of those goals can be reached with a win against Wolves, which would take Chelsea to 66 points for the season — six fewer than it managed in Sarri's last season — but crucially sealing a spot in the top four.

— Chelsea hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge today with their European fates in their own hands.

The Blues are fourth, occupying the final Champions League qualifying spot, while Wolves is in sixth, which would be enough to seal another season of Europa League football.