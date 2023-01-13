Premier League

Chelsea welcomes FA clampdown on offensive chants

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

AP
LONDON  13 January, 2023 17:38 IST
LONDON  13 January, 2023 17:38 IST
Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense.

Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English football to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else,” Chelsea said in a statement. “That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behavior is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.”

There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games.

“The Football Association strongly condemns all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums and is determined to stamp this behavior out,” the FA said. “These chants can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game, and it must stop.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us