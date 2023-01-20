Premier League

Wood to join Nottingham Forest, Guedes returns to Benfica

The 31-year-old Wood joined Newcastle from Burnley for $34.5 million one year ago and helped the team avoid relegation. The Magpies are now fourth in the Premier League.

AP
20 January, 2023 18:27 IST
20 January, 2023 18:27 IST
Newcastle United’s Chris Wood, left, speaks to Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United’s Chris Wood, left, speaks to Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: AP

The 31-year-old Wood joined Newcastle from Burnley for $34.5 million one year ago and helped the team avoid relegation. The Magpies are now fourth in the Premier League.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan from Newcastle.

Wood was completing a medical with Forest on Friday morning, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed.

The 31-year-old Wood joined Newcastle from Burnley for $34.5 million one year ago and helped the team avoid relegation. The Magpies are now fourth in the Premier League.

Also Read
Wilcox joins Southampton as director of football

Wood could be available for Saturday’s game against Bournemouth if Forest registers him by midday Friday.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed but Howe said the loan is “a good deal financially for the football club.”

The 6-foot-3 Wood scored three goals in 22 overall appearances this season for Newcastle.

Howe, speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace, said he hopes to replace Wood before the transfer window closes “but there are no guarantees.”

Guedes gone

Wolverhampton forward Goncalo Guedes has joined Benfica on loan for the rest of the season — just five months after signing with the Premier League club.

The 26-year-old Portugal international had moved to Molineux from Valencia for $33 million.

Guedes scored twice in 18 appearances for Wolverhampton and has now returned to Benfica, where he started his career.

He likely would have seen less playing time with Wolves after the arrival of Spain winger Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The financial terms of the loan weren’t disclosed.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us