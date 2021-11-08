Eddie Howe appointed Newcastle United manager

Newcastle United has appointed former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as its manager, as confirmed by the club on Friday.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach on a contract until summer 2024," the club wrote in an official statement.





He will take over from Graeme Jones, who took temporary charge after Steve Bruce left by mutual consent earlier this month, two weeks after the club was taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Eddie said: "It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family."

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."

Eddie Howe will bring with him a decade of managerial experience, with him becoming a club hero for Bournemouth promoting them to the Premier League with limited spending and youth development.

"He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James' Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions," said Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle currently sits 19th in the league table with just five points in 11 games after a draw against seventh placed Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday.