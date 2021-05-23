Premier League top-four race: What Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester need to reach Champions League

The top-four race in the Premier League for Champions League qualification is going down to the wire on Sunday. Three teams -- Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City -- will battle it out for the final two Champions League places.

Chelsea is placed third with 67 points with Liverpool (66) and Leicester (66) behind it by a point. Chelsea travles to Aston Villa, while Liverpool and Leciester hosts Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Here's what each team needs to qualify for the Champions League

Chelsea

A win for Chelsea would ensure it finishes third in the table.

Liverpool

Liverpool holds a +4 goal difference on fifth-placed Leicester heading into the final game of the season. A win against Crystal Palace and Leicester failing to win would secure Liverpool a place in the top four.

Leicester City

If Liverpool beats Crystal Palace, Leicester needs to overcome the Reds goal difference, which currently stands at +4. A slip up for either Chelsea or Liverpool and a win for Leicester would allow the Foxes to leapfrog its challenger in the table.