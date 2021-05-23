Football EPL EPL Premier League top-four race: What Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester need to reach Champions League Three teams -- Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City -- will battle it out for the final two Champions League places. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2021 15:22 IST Chelsea and Leicester are among the two teams in the hunt for a top-four place. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 23 May, 2021 15:22 IST The top-four race in the Premier League for Champions League qualification is going down to the wire on Sunday. Three teams -- Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City -- will battle it out for the final two Champions League places.Chelsea is placed third with 67 points with Liverpool (66) and Leicester (66) behind it by a point. Chelsea travles to Aston Villa, while Liverpool and Leciester hosts Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.Here's what each team needs to qualify for the Champions LeagueChelseaA win for Chelsea would ensure it finishes third in the table. LiverpoolLiverpool holds a +4 goal difference on fifth-placed Leicester heading into the final game of the season. A win against Crystal Palace and Leicester failing to win would secure Liverpool a place in the top four. Leicester CityIf Liverpool beats Crystal Palace, Leicester needs to overcome the Reds goal difference, which currently stands at +4. A slip up for either Chelsea or Liverpool and a win for Leicester would allow the Foxes to leapfrog its challenger in the table. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.