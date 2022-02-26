Eriksen returns to football after Euro 2020 health scare

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen made his return to football, coming on as a substitute for Brentford in the 0-2 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had collapsed in the middle of a match in Euro 2020, when Denmark was playing Iceland and has been away from the game since, recuperating in the process.

Eriksen was previously playing for Inter Milan after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, but was released by the club following his heart condition and owing to Serie A rules which do not allow him to play with an electric implant on.

"If you take away the result I'm one happy man," Eriksen told Sky Sports. "To go through what I've been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.

"Thomas (Frank) didn't say much (when I came on). I've been speaking to him every day for the last few weeks. He just said 'good luck and enjoy the game'."

Eriksen said his time at Brentford had been special since he joined the club.

"Everyone is here -- my family, my parents, my kids, my mother-in-law and some doctors who have been helping me back and forth," he added. "What they've been through is even tougher than what I've been through.

"I think everyone knows every game is very important. I think everyone's very focused on staying up. Nobody's naive, but everyone's focused on their job. The confidence is definitely there to stay up."

Brentford sits 15th in the Premier League table with 24 points from 27 games and plays Norwich City next on March 5.