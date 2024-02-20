MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Everton not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal, says Tarkowski

Everton was sanctioned in November over its finances in the 2020-21 season, with the Merseyside club appealing the penalty in December.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 11:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Everton’s James Tarkowski, left, speaks to Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Everton’s James Tarkowski, left, speaks to Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Everton’s James Tarkowski, left, speaks to Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Goodison Park stadium. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/ AP

Everton is expected to learn if its appeal against a 10-point penalty is successful this week but the players are focused on matters on the pitch as they look to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone, defender James Tarkowski said.

Everton was sanctioned in November over its finances in the 2020-21 season, with the Merseyside club appealing the penalty in December.

Everton recorded four straight wins after the points deduction but has been dragged back into the relegation battle following a run of eight league games without a victory.

Asked if the prospect of points being returned to the club was being spoken about in the dressing room, Tarkowski told Sky Sports after Monday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace: “I don’t think we try and pre-empt it too much.

“No one really knows what’s going to happen as we cant be saying we’re going to get some points back, just focusing on points we’ve got at the moment and if we do get some points back, time will tell...”

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace denied win by late Everton equalizer as new coach watches on

Everton’s point against Palace lifted it out of the bottom three but only on goal difference and defender Tarkowski said having the 10 points back would allow them to breathe easier.

“It’s a difficult run but if you put them 10 points we’ve been taken off back on board we’d be in a healthier position and we just focus on the next game and hopefully a win is on the way,” he added.

Everton travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Everton /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

James Tarkowski

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dhull, Sidhu hit centuries to give Delhi lead over Odisha on Day 3
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Premier League: Everton not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal, says Tarkowski
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Senapati’s ton hands Odisha opening day honours against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi gains lost ground against Odisha on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
  5. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Everton not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal, says Tarkowski
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Crystal Palace denied win by late Everton equalizer as new coach watches on
    AP
  3. Oliver Glasner named as new Crystal Palace boss: club
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace
    AFP
  5. Manchester City not feeling any extra pressure, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dhull, Sidhu hit centuries to give Delhi lead over Odisha on Day 3
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Premier League: Everton not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal, says Tarkowski
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Senapati’s ton hands Odisha opening day honours against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi gains lost ground against Odisha on Day 2
    Rakesh Rao
  5. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment