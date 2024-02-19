MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace

Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 21:55 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.
FILE PHOTO: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Roy Hodgson stepped down as manager of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on Monday, just hours before its crucial clash with relegation rivals Everton.

Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital for tests on Thursday after falling ill, with a scheduled press conference cancelled ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

Palace have lost 10 of their past 16 league games and are 16th in the table, just five points above third bottom Everton.

“I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson’s assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington are set to take charge of the team for the Everton match.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who led the German club to Europa League glory in 2022, is the favourite to replace Hodgson on a permanent basis.

Hodgson’s final match as Palace boss was a 3-1 home defeat against Chelsea on February 12, a loss that came just days after a 4-1 embarrassment at arch rivals Brighton.

Former Liverpool and Inter Milan boss Hodgson had returned for his second spell with Palace last year after previously managing the south London club from 2017 to 2021.

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life,” said Hodgson, who is now out of hospital.

“I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support. My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

